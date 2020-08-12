Angelia Dawn Clarke, age 44, of Chesterfield and formerly of Farnham, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes and kidney failure. She was a graduate of Rappahannock High School and the Braxton School of Business.
Angie had a strong spirit and an infectious smile. She loved attending baseball games and watching her brother, Dougie play. She was a huge hockey fan and considered her autographed hockey stick a treasure. She enjoyed bingo, loved music and attending concerts.
Angie is survived by her loving parents, Vanessa Gupton and John Douglas Clarke, Sr; a brother, John D. Clarke, Jr. (Terri); a special niece, Maggie Louise; a step-brother, Chris Gupton (Robin); three uncles, Donnie Clarke, Lewis Schools (Debbie), and Autie King (Betty); four aunts, Bettie Musso, Jennifer Davis (Steve), Ann Mundie (Ronnie), and Nancy Phillips (Richard); a host of cousins; and her special joy, her fur baby poodle, Rocky, who was by her side for 15 years.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel in Warsaw with The Rev. MiRhang Baek officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 36153, North Chesterfield, VA 23235-8003 or Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Deenie Dodson, 2002 Oakland Road, Farnham, VA 22460.