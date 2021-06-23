Angele Marie Nicole DiPardo, of Colonial Beach, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Born in Authier-Nord, Quebec, Angie waitressed for more than 25 years at Ola’s Country Kitchen in Colonial Beach. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. In recent years she spent time playing cards with her friends at Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Angie leaves behind two sons, David DiPardo (Rachel) and Dee DiPardo (Rebecca); four grandchildren, Edwin and David DiPardo, Sarah Schaeffer (Zachary) and Megan DiPardo; one great-grandson, Maverick Schaeffer; and seven siblings, Jacques, Donat, Camil, Marise, Celine, Claire and Jean-Noel.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm Thursday, June 24, at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel, 131 3rd Street Colonial Beach, VA.
Flowers may be sent to Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel, 131 3rd Street Colonial Beach, or to the King George Chapel at 11089 James Madison Pkwy., King George.