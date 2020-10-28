Andrew Thomas McCrea, 32, of Richmond passed away at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. Andrew was the beloved son of Thomas Hardwick McCrea of Kinsale and the late Anne Stone Davis. Andrew was an IT Support Specialist at the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. He grew up in both Westmoreland County on the Northern Neck and Richmond and was truly the best of both worlds.
Andrew was smart, talented, and diligent. As a young man he attended Northumberland High School where he was a member of Junior ROTC, Future Farmers of America and was a favorite on the soccer team. Andrew made short work of college, obtaining two B.S. degrees, in Information Technology and Internet Security from ECPI in just three years and graduated with honors. During college he worked at the Book Exchange of Midlothian and then began working for the state where for the past eight years Andrew was a well-loved coworker and friend to all who worked with him. He had many passions and talents; chief among them was music. Andrew loved playing the guitar. It was a huge part of his life and he had a number of treasured guitars. Andrew’s time living in the Northern Neck was a huge influence on him and he remained a country boy at heart who loved fishing, being outdoors and target shooting. He loved animals very much and easily befriended them. Above all, Andrew cherished his country. He was a proud patriot with strong conservative values. An active member of the Henrico GOP, Andrew loved being of service to his fellow citizens.
Many people will feel Andrew’s absence acutely, none more so than his family. Left behind to mourn him are his father Tom; his siblings: Josephine Adelea Denny, Randall Scott Denny, Joseph McCrea, Brittany McCrea Bonniville and Charlotte Quinlan; his stepmother Christine McCrea; his stepfather Brian Scott Denny; his grandparents: Barbara McCrea, Francis C. Hardwick and Emma-Jo Levey Davis. Andrew is also survived by his aunt Kelsie Lee Davis; his great-aunts Gloria Headley and Elsie Mae Tokarz and a very dear family friend David Johnson. He is also survived by his cats Linus and Meatball. Andrew was predeceased by his mother Anne and his grandfather Andrew Jackson Davis, Jr.
A Funeral Service for Andrew will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Rappahannock Church of Christ in Warsaw, Virginia. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service and burial will follow it. Andrew will be laid to rest with his great-grandparents in Carmel U.M.C. in Kinsale, Virginia.