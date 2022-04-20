On April 13, 2022, Allen McKinley Worrell SR went home to be with his Savior. Allen was born and raised in Oak Grove, Virginia. He was a beloved husband to Barbara Marks Worrell for 56 years. He is survived by his only son, Kin Worrell (Donna).
Allen was a dedicated and loving Papa to his 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren: Kaila Youngblood (Corbin), Hannah Youngblood, Kelsie Reyes (Roberto), RJ Reyes, Savannah Worrell, McKinley Worrell, and Blake Worrell. Allen was a kind and gentle man who loved to spend time with his family. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church as well as attended Popes Creek Baptist Church. Allen enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing with his son and grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held at Popes Creek Baptist Church on Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022. Visitation began at 10, where the service followed at 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospiral, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.