Allen Edfrid Crowder, 93, of Farnham, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Anne Crowder; daughters, Linda Hartleben (Jerry), Jean Harper (Norris), Peggy Newsome (Michael) and Amy Woolsey (Mark); grandchildren, Wade Sanders (Danielle), Stephanie Branson (Ben), Kelly Moss (Mike), Lauren Mangum (Steve), Eric Harper, Emily Priest (Walter), Joshua Woolsey (Lizzy), Daniel Newsome, and Jacob Woolsey (Dana); great-grandchildren, Katlyn Moss (Matt Stevens), Sydney Branson, Justin Moss (Megan), Casey Branson, Jackson Moss, Morgan Moss, Addison Mangum, Abigail Sanders, Ethan Mangum, and Cassidy Sanders; and great-great-grandchild, HarperAnne Stevens.
Allen is also survived by his brother, LeRoy Crowder (Verna) and his sister, Florine Headley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Nealey Crowder; a brother, James Crowder; and a sister, Pauline Morris.
Allen was born in Cumberland County and moved to Callao in 1948. He graduated from Richmond Business School and joined his father back in Callao to operate the farm, which he continued until his retirement.
He was a devoted member of Henderson United Methodist Church and he loved farming, gardening and his cattle. Most of all, Allen loved his family and was a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Henderson United Methodist Church with interment following in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henderson Happy Meals, P. O. Box 22, Callao, VA 22435.