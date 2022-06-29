Alice Madgelene” Billie” McMillion, 101, of Acorn, Virginia, formerly of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2022.
Born Alice Madgelene Clay on September 17, 1920, in Dameron, West Virginia, she was the daughter of William Averill Clay and Nancy Mae “Kennie” Vandelinde Miller. On August 3, 1944, she married Thomas Franklin McMillion in Oak Hill, West Virginia, a union that spanned 63 years until Thomas’ death in 2007.
Alice was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed her flower beds, quilting, crocheting and many, many crafts. She enjoyed crossword and search-a-word puzzles, playing solitaire and Yahtzee. Throughout her life, Alice maintained a deep sense of faith and read her Bible daily, until failed eyesight prevented these favorite activities. She was a loyal Detroit Tigers baseball fan for over 50 years and kept up to date on the players and team standings. Alice possessed a great sense of humor and loved to tease (and be teased) but really relished “getting the best” of someone. Her laughter will be deeply missed.
Alice is survived by her daughters: Patsy Jean Alford of Acorn and Cheryl Lynn McMillion (Robert) of Kingsport, Tennessee; her two grandchildren: Reginald Mason of Tappahannock and Christina Blan of Kingsport, Tennessee; her six great-grandchildren: Joshua Faurot, Amanda Mae Falin, Amelia Mae Faurot and Amira Faurot El-Bakar, all of Kingsport, Tennessee; and Evan Mason and Crosby Mason of Tappahannock. She is also survived by six great-great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, 8 brothers, 3 sisters, and her husband, Thomas.
A funeral service for Alice will be held at 7 p.m. at the Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel on July 6, 2022. The Reverend Larry Schools will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Her final resting place will be in Flat Rock, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Alice M. McMillion to Ephesus Baptist Church, PO Box 1109, Dunnsville, VA 22454.