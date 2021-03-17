Alice Herbert Green, 80, of Montross, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was a retired Payroll Clerk for Westmoreland County and a member of Providence United Methodist Church. Some of the things Alice enjoyed was gardening flowers and vegetables, local seafood, especially oysters and crabs and spending time with her girl friends. She also loved her cats and all animals; including a family of raccoons which she fed on her deck.
Alice is survived by her son, John Mark Tucker of Tappahannock; daughter, Elizabeth Tucker Pope (Michael Septak) of Pittsburg, PA.; sisters, Eleanor Herbert Stosch (Walter) of Richmond and Joyce Herbert Northern of Heathsville; granddaughter, Jordan Elizabeth Sexton (Chaz) and great-granddaughter, Avery Noel Sexton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George William Herbert and Dora Agnes Chatham Herbert.
A graveside service was held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. James Episcopal Cemetery in Tidwells.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wild Sally Rescue, Inc., PO Box 83, Montross, VA 22520.