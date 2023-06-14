Alice Faith Winebarger (née Williams) of Colonial Beach, VA, 67, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer but maintained a lofty and positive spirit through the process. As always, she was (and still is) an inspiration to all that truly knew her.
“Little Alice” was born on March 8, 1956 in Reedsville, NC; however, she lived her entire life as a resident of Westmoreland County. She grew up on the Montrose estate in Oak Grove where the pretty tomboy-like girl enjoyed the vastness of the wooded property that she made her playground during her youth.
Alice was popular in school, maintaining many of her childhood friendships throughout her entire life. She was a 1974 graduate of Washington & Lee High School, where she not only excelled in band as a skilled player of the clarinet, but earned the coveted role of drum major of the marching band during her senior year. She often mused on the fact that was asked to leave majorette camp at The College of William and Mary because there were just too many rules to follow.
After high school, Alice earned her bachelor’s degree from Radford College in 1978. In December of that year, she married the love of her life, William “Billy” Winebarger. They settled in Placid Bay Estates where they would go on to raise daughters Holly and Sarah. Second to Alice’s devotion to her family was her love for music; something that Billy, an accomplished guitarist, was able to fill their home with over the years.
Alice devoted her life to helping others, which included an outstanding career of 36 years as a social worker at Westmoreland County Department of Social Services. Her work ethic, professionalism and genuine care for her clients were second to none, evident in the lasting friendships she made with the foster parents and children that she helped place over the years. True to her nature, she volunteered her time after retirement to the other side of the department advocating on behalf of parents.
Alice’s approach to life was very simple. Take care of your own. Face problems head on, without complaints. Be honest and kind. Understand that you cannot change things that are out of your hands. Do a job right the first time, if you can. Vote. And never, ever park in a handicapped space unless you are truly disabled with the proper credentials to do so.
Her presence was absolutely unmistakable. Alice wore an everlasting smile no matter how trying or hard things were for her. If you needed help, big or small, she was the person you called. And every time you did, without fail, she was there. She was the epitome of a giver, often doing good deeds in the shadows, unknown to many. To those who had the privilege to have known her in life, know she will somehow find a way to still be there for you, even in death.
Alice is survived by her loving husband Billy of 44 years, daughters Holly (Meg) and Sarah of the home, sister Russell Perry (Lawrence) and brothers Gill Williams (Cindy) and Jim Williams (Chrissy). She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and India Williams, older sisters Carolyn and Mary Williams and her beloved nephew Stephan Williams. Other surviving family members include nieces and nephews Russell and Ashlee Williams, Hillary and Jubal Williams and Che Perry (Dikchya).
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on June 21, 2023 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oak Grove, VA with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, please spread love, kindness and compassion to one another.
