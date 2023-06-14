winebarger

Alice Faith Winebarger (née Williams) of Colonial Beach, VA, 67, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer but maintained a lofty and positive spirit through the process. As always, she was (and still is) an inspiration to all that truly knew her.

“Little Alice” was born on March 8, 1956 in Reedsville, NC; however, she lived her entire life as a resident of Westmoreland County. She grew up on the Montrose estate in Oak Grove where the pretty tomboy-like girl enjoyed the vastness of the wooded property that she made her playground during her youth.

