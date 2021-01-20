Alice Addleman Seward received her wings on Monday, January 4, 2021. She leaves behind four daughters to cherish her memory: Elizabeth Lynn Gabay (Steve), Linda Gayle Whitaker (Chris), Robyn Schultz, and Nancy Paige Mims (John).She was preceded in death by a son, George Wayne Addleman, her first husband James (Jack) Addleman, and her second husband Murray Bland Seward, Jr. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
Alice Seward was a proud graduate of Saint Margaret’s School in Tappahannock, and a lifelong member of the Baptist church.
She served as Chairwoman of the Deaconesses at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, and at the time of her death, she was an active member of Cobham Park Baptist Church and often attended services via Facebook Live. After the death of her first husband, she stepped in to manage Parker Field Exxon, and became the first female member of the Gasoline Retailers Association.
She loved music, a passion that she shared with her second husband, and she sang in the church choir in Pompano Beach, Florida. While living in Florida, she worked for Dr. James Kennedy at Coral Ridge Ministries, where she made many lifelong friends. She enjoyed embroidery and knitting, and created many tangible memories for her family and friends.
Her remains were interred with her first husband and baby son at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover, Virginia. A celebration of her life is planned for a future date, to be announced.