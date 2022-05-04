Alfred William “Bill” Kabernagel, Jr., 88, of Ophelia, Virginia passed away April 27, 2022, son of the late Genevieve McCann Kabernagel and Alfred W. Kabernagel, Sr., USCG Retired.
He is survived by his son, Alfred William “Bill” Kabernagel, III. (Laura); grandchildren, Matthew Kabernagel and Blaire Kabernagel and siblings, Ralph Edward Kabernagel (Shirley) and Genevieve Wallace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet K. Kabernagel.
While attending the University of Baltimore, Bill enjoyed playing lacrosse from 1958-1960. Bill was a Quarter Master in the U S Coast Guard from 1952-1956. He worked in insurance claims for AIG until his retirement in 1991.
A visitation was held 3-5 p. m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock with a prayer service at the end. A graveside service was held 1 p. m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 2130 Woodlawn Dr., Gwynn Oak, Maryland.