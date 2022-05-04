kabernagel

Alfred William “Bill” Kabernagel, Jr.

Alfred William “Bill” Kabernagel, Jr., 88, of Ophelia, Virginia passed away April 27, 2022, son of the late Genevieve McCann Kabernagel and Alfred W. Kabernagel, Sr., USCG Retired.

He is survived by his son, Alfred William “Bill” Kabernagel, III. (Laura); grandchildren, Matthew Kabernagel and Blaire Kabernagel and siblings, Ralph Edward Kabernagel (Shirley) and Genevieve Wallace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet K. Kabernagel.

While attending the University of Baltimore, Bill enjoyed playing lacrosse from 1958-1960. Bill was a Quarter Master in the U S Coast Guard from 1952-1956. He worked in insurance claims for AIG until his retirement in 1991.

A visitation was held 3-5 p. m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock with a prayer service at the end. A graveside service was held 1 p. m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 2130 Woodlawn Dr., Gwynn Oak, Maryland.

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Kabernagel, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.