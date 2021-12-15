Alene Saunders Robinson, 93, of Reedville, Virginia passed away December 8, 2021.
She was a lifelong member of Tibitha Church of God and a lifetime resident of Reedville. In her younger days, Alene was employed with Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company which was located at the end of Reedville.
She is survived by her daughters, Olivia R. Williams (Charles) and Janet R. Crowther (Arthur); her sister, Joyce S. Headley (Edward); grandchildren, Charles H. Williams, IV (Emily), Leland Reid Williams, Arthur B. Crowther, III (Rebekah), Colie C. Crowther (Dawn) and Virginia G. Dameron ( Clayton); great grandchildren, Elle Williams, Harrison Williams, Eva Williams, May Crowther, Caleb Crowther, Addison Crowther, Trenton Dameron, Hunter Dameron and Connor Dameron and a very special sister-in-law, Addie B. Barrette of Warwick, Rhode Island. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland F. Robinson; mother, Myrtle D. Saunders; father, Oliver H. Saunders, Sr.; daughter, Pamela R. Gordon; brothers, Oliver H. Saunders, Jr. and Robert M. Saunders.
Alene loved to work in her yard and she loved her family and friends. She especially looked forward to seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren on weekends.
Funeral services were held 2 p. m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Tibitha Church of God, Reedville. Interment followed the service at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville. Family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairfields Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 656, Burgess, VA 22432, Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 1, Reedville, VA 22539, Tibitha Church of God, P. O. Box 167, Reedville, VA 22539 or Reedville Fisherman’s Museum, P. O. Box 306, Reedville, VA 22539.