Albert Luther Clark

Clark, Albert Luther, 95, of Mechanicsville (formerly of Lady Lake, Florida, and Heathsville, Virginia) passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021. He is survived by three sons, Glenn (Nancy), Wayne (Kristi), Jesse (Andrea); two daughters, Sharon, Nancy Clark Postans (Jeff); 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marjorie Viar Green, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Geraldine Viar; his parents, Willard David and Helen Headley; brothers Donald and Bernard; and sisters, Evelyn Cummings, Ernestine Hersey, Miriam Medley, and Indiana Shepp.
He grew up in Northumberland County where he was a farmer and owner of Summerfield Farms; operated Heathsville Airport and Clark Flying Service where as a flight instructor taught 27 men and 3 women to fly and was a member of Virginia Flying Farmers; was a rural mail carrier for 25 years; was president of Modern Home Builders, Inc.; and an active member of Smithland Baptist Church.
In his retirement in Florida, he became an avid golfer, hitting a hole-in-one at the age of 89. He was an active and founding member of the First Baptist Church of The Villages.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m., at Smithland Baptist Church in Heathsville, Virginia with grandsons, Reverend Casey Clark and Reverend Nathan Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Smithland Baptist Church, P. O. Box 25, Heathsville, Virginia 22473.