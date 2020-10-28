Ada Ruth Freund Williams

Williams, Ada Ruth Freund (92), of Fleeton, Virginia departed this life on October 22, 2020. She was the widow of Charles Harrison Williams, Jr. and the daughter of the late Adam John Freund and Eve Schlesinger Freund of Baltimore, Maryland.
She is survived by her daughter Linda W. Gilchrist (Charles) of Tappahannock, VA and two sons Charles H. Williams, III (Olivia) of Reedville, VA and David Stewart Williams (Susan) of Urbanna, VA; Grandchildren Charles H Williams, IV (Emily) and Reid Williams of Reedville, Stewart G. Jones (Crawford) of Birmingham, Alabama, Charles P. Gilchrist, IV, (Blair) of Richmond, VA, Harrison Gilchrist of Charleston, SC, Resi Elisabeth Williams of San Diego, CA.
She is also survived by her siblings Robert Freund of Yuma, AZ, Donald H. Freund of Boise, ID, and Lois F. Hett of Baltimore, MD. She was predeceased by siblings George Freund of Sacramento, CA, Dennis Freund of Baltimore, MD, Patricia F. Hoppe of Bedford, PA, Alan Adam Freund, of Yuma, AZ, and Carol F. Clark of Baltimore, MD. Great grandchildren, Elle, Harrison, Eva Williams, Heyward, Anne Turner, Julia Jones, Ada Wells and Eloise Gilchrist.
Affectionately known as “Miss Ada” by her children’s many friends who were always welcomed into the Williams’ home, she sang soprano in St. Mary’s Choir in Fleeton for fifty-one year years, taught Sunday School, and was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church Women and the Altar Guild. Not only was she active in her community and served as PTA President at Reedville Elementary School, Ada loved to play Mahjong and bridge. For years she and her family spent the summers in Lewes, Delaware when her husband was a Menhaden fishboat captain for Smith Company.
Near the end of her very blessed life, Ada expressed her appreciation for the kindness of her friends and neighbors and the devoted attention and love of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock on Sunday, October 25th from 2-4PM. Graveside service will be at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, on Monday, October 26th at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Fleeton, P.O. Box 278 Reedville, VA. 22539.