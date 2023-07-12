Glenn Youngkin’s administration removed LGBTQ+ youth resources from the state health department’s website hours after The Daily Wire, a right-wing media outlet, made an inquiry. Public health employees criticized the administration’s decision, and queer advocacy groups say the decision was another example of the administration politicizing queer and trans healthcare.
The administration removed a site called Queer Kid Stuff, which provides information on queer topics for children and families. It started as a video series in 2016 with a piece exploring the question, “What Does Gay Mean?” The channel has been the target of online harassment from readers of a Neo-Nazi web publication.
The administration also removed Q Chat Space, which offers a live chat platform for children and young adults between the ages of 13 and 19 to speak with trained facilitators from youth programs at LGBTQ+ centers across the United States.
Neither site requires adult permission to access, which LGBTQ+ experts say is necessary for queer youth who need support but are not comfortable or safe having sexuality-based discussions with family members.
Both services have stated missions of improving the quality of life for queer and trans youth, who experience a far higher threat of suicide and being victimized by physical violence.
Ten other sites were also removed from the Virginia Dept. of Health’s website, according to The Washington Post.
The Daily Wire, co-founded by anti-LGBTQ+ commentator Ben Shapiro, made its inquiry on May 31, and a Cabinet-level agency directed the removal of the resources hours later.
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said the decision to remove the resources was in line with the governor’s mission to protect parental rights.
“In Virginia, the governor will always reaffirm a parent’s role in their child’s life. Children belong to their parents, not the state,” Porter said in a statement. “The governor supports providing resources that are age appropriate, however the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval. Sexualizing children against a parent’s wishes doesn’t belong on a taxpayer supported website.”
The Virginia Mercury recently published emails from the state health department revealing that department leaders felt undercut by the decision.
“Did someone request this?” asked Emily Yeatts, a supervisor for the Department of Health’s Division of Child and Family Health in a May 31 email to staff. “This request did not come from the program.”
Vanessa Walker Harris, director of the Office of Family Health Services (the office responsible for managing content on the page), voiced similar concerns in an email.
“I’m noticing that the referenced webpage is no longer accessible and I’m having a bad case of deja vu,” Walker Harris wrote. “What am I missing? I’m very concerned that staff were directed to remove the webpage without engaging [subject matter experts] in response to a politically motivated inquiry, yet again.”
The Washington Post reports that right-wing interests have pressured the Youngkin administration into removing information from the government health website without consulting any subject-matter experts at least three times in the past year and a half, including information on abortion, sexual health, and pregnancy.
Many Republican politicians and commentators argue that they are instead trying to protect parental rights.
