Glenn Youngkin’s administration removed LGBTQ+ youth resources from the state health department’s website hours after The Daily Wire, a right-wing media outlet, made an inquiry. Public health employees criticized the administration’s decision, and queer advocacy groups say the decision was another example of the administration politicizing queer and trans healthcare.

The administration removed a site called Queer Kid Stuff, which provides information on queer topics for children and families. It started as a video series in 2016 with a piece exploring the question, “What Does Gay Mean?” The channel has been the target of online harassment from readers of a Neo-Nazi web publication.