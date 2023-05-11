Flag Lift

Seventy-five years is quite a lot of time to spend doing anything.  So, imagine a group of people that have been jumping into the jaws of death at any time of the day to save a life, and who have done so for nothing. Last Saturday, the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department celebrated a full 75 years of such service at their firehouse in Montross.

Warren Holden, the WVFD’s Fire Chief, got the ball rolling after a brief introduction and moment of silence for members who had passed on, giving a round of thanks to the Almighty, the Ladies Auxiliary for their assistance in fundraising and preparations, and the residents and organizations of the county for their donations.

WVFD award