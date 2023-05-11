Seventy-five years is quite a lot of time to spend doing anything. So, imagine a group of people that have been jumping into the jaws of death at any time of the day to save a life, and who have done so for nothing. Last Saturday, the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department celebrated a full 75 years of such service at their firehouse in Montross.
Warren Holden, the WVFD’s Fire Chief, got the ball rolling after a brief introduction and moment of silence for members who had passed on, giving a round of thanks to the Almighty, the Ladies Auxiliary for their assistance in fundraising and preparations, and the residents and organizations of the county for their donations.
“Without your help, we could not survive,” Holden stated. “Please continue to support us as we support and protect you.”
Thanks also went to family and friends, the town of Montross, and the County for much the same reason as the donors. The Cople District Fire Department was also given a shoutout as they ran WVFD’s calls that day. The final round of thanks went to the volunteers.
“Words cannot say enough about the volunteers here today,” Holden continued, “for giving their time away from family and friends to serve and protect this community, asking for nothing in return. I want to thank you for your service, and I hope you will continue to serve this community. May God bless you and your families.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Darryl Fisher was also on hand to give remarks, heaping praise upon the volunteers.
“It’s a great day when you stop and think back on 75 years of a volunteer organization,” Fisher stated, “especially when it’s a fire department or some other form of EMS. Sometimes folks take the sacrifices you make for granted. To sustain the commitment that you have made for 75 years is no small feat. The Board and the entire County thanks you. It may seem small, but when someone expresses gratitude through those two words of ‘thank you,’ it means a whole lot.
“We encourage you to keep doing what you’re doing. I know that while there are some times where it seems like it is not appreciated, believe me, it is. You all have provided an invaluable service to your district, as well as the whole county. Your assistance to the neighboring counties says a lot about you.
“Moving forward, we’ve experienced change through EMS,” he continued. “And I’m hopeful that we learned through that process so that we don’t make the same mistakes twice. I’d like to encourage the fire chiefs to set up a meeting so that we can get a plan together for how we can make our volunteer fire departments even better, allowing us to do what needs to be done while minimizing taxpayer impact.”
Fisher closed his remarks out with some final praises, saying, “This organization has been together for 75 years. You’ve been committed to looking out for your neighbors for all that time. You deserve the appreciation of all of us in the county, because your service allows us to take peace and comfort in that, should the need arise, we know that someone will come.”
Montross Town Manager Fran Taylor was next, reading out a prayer of appreciation for what the WVFD did, day in and day out, noting “most people have no clue about the sacrifices you make each day.”
Once Taylor’s remarks were done, Barbara Jean Jones of the WVFD Auxiliary, presented the volunteers with a celebratory plaque commemorating their 75 years of service.
“I know that those who met and organized this fire department 75 years ago would be proud of what you have accomplished over these years,” she remarked. “And we want to thank you for everything that all of you have done.”
WVFD President Eddie Weston closed things out with a brief history of the department, from its formation by a group of World War II vets in 1948 and its humble facilities, the gradual expansion of those facilities, and the challenges it faced through the years, including the WVFD hosting bingo games for fundraising, starting back in the mid-1970’s.
“Over the years, we’ve had to work hard from fundraisers on in order to survive and keep the citizens safe,” he stated, “We had to give up bingo because we burned everyone out on training and call-running. We still have the oyster roast and fundraising letters.
“We have a roster of 28 volunteers responding to 400 calls a year on average,” he continued. “We have a senior group and a younger group. The seniors have got us to this point, and we hope the young ones will keep going on with it because I hope we will stay volunteers.”
After giving a round of thanks to the Auxiliary, Weston closed his remarks out with a poignant statement.
“I’ve been a volunteer for 49 years, and I still love it every time I step through the door. But you must remember: volunteers don’t get paid because we’re useless. We don’t get paid because we’re priceless,” he said.
After the ceremonies had been handled, those that had gathered to pay their respects to the WVFD engaged in conversation with various service personnel, ranging from law enforcement to the Virginia Department of Forestry and Westmoreland State Park. Those that were hungry were able to tend to their appetite with a little help from the Bright Eyes food truck. Visitors could also go inside the firehouse for a look at the history of the department since its founding.
In an era where volunteerism is on a sad decline, it’s always a reinvigorating experience to know that there are still some volunteer groups that have managed to keep running, especially when it’s been practically a lifetime.
