King George’s technical rescue team and water rescue personnel conduct multiple refresher trainings for water rescue missions every year. Last week served as a reminder that these activities are not futile.
According to King George Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services A/Shift Battalion Chief Jay Hynson, the department tries to time its water rescue trainings to occur at the beginning of summer and the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
In line with that timing, on Friday, June 2, King George rescue crews conducted swift water training, which focuses on water moving over 1 mph. The following Monday, A/Shift, one of the department’s three 24-hour shifts, conducted an in-service, multi-company drill on surface water rescues in the Fairview Beach area. That scenario-based training, which involved launching the department’s inflatable rescue boat and saving a fictitious person in distress, was a success.
Just hours after that June 5 training wrapped up, King George rescue was dispatched for a live incident, an overturned boat in the Dahlgren area. Units from Company 1, 2, and 3 responded with Fire Boat 1.
A juvenile had taken a kayak from Machodoc Creek Marina. While returning to the marina, the kayak flipped over, sending the juvenile into the water. The juvenile panicked and 911 was called, explained Hynson.
Fortunately, the marina owner pulled the juvenile to safety prior to the King George first responders arriving. When Rescue Engine 2 from the Dahlgren station arrived, they confirmed no emergency still existed.
Not even an hour later, King George was dispatched to the Dahlgren area again for a rescue call in the Potomac River, just north of the Harry Nice Bridge.
In this instance, the person in distress was a man who was trying to retrieve an umbrella that blew off a dock at a residence on Roseland Rd. When he was about 200 yards out, the kayak flipped.
The man didn’t have on a life jacket, so he chose to cling to the kayak. But the current and wind were pushing the vessel further out, said Hynson. The man started yelling for help and another Roseland Rd. resident heard him and called 911.
Again, units from King George’s Company 1, 2, and 3 responded. Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire Department Battalion Chief 28 was out in the county at the time of the call and added on.
BC28 arrived and Chief Gilroy of NDW put on a PFD and swam out to the man, made contact, and ensured the man stayed above water. However, the current and wind prevented them from returning to shore,” Hynson continued.
Meanwhile, Charles County was dispatched since the Potomac River is in their jurisdiction. Charles County alerted several fire boats to respond. But King George Fire Boat 1 had launched from a private boat ramp on Roseland Rd. and arrived at the scene within several minutes.
By the time King George Fire Boat 1 arrived, the man was approximately 250 yards from shore. The male patient, BC28, and the kayak were retrieved through Fire Boat 1’s bow gate and brought to an awaiting medic unit on Roseland Rd. The man was evaluated for mild hypothermia and ultimately signed a patient refusal indicating he did not want to be transported to the hospital.
“Due to the rescue being successfully completed, Charles County units were cancelled. King George Battalion Chief 1 held the Roseland Rd. command,” said Hynson.
