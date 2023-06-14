King George Rescue on scene at Roseland Rd. call

King George Rescue on scene at Roseland Rd. call.

King George’s technical rescue team and water rescue personnel conduct multiple refresher trainings for water rescue missions every year. Last week served as a reminder that these activities are not futile.

According to King George Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services A/Shift Battalion Chief Jay Hynson, the department tries to time its water rescue trainings to occur at the beginning of summer and the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.