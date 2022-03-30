“Whenever we have a legislative session where there is no harm done to the industry, we consider that a successful legislative session,” said Mike Oesterling, executive director of Shellfish Growers of Virginia.
A lot of bills from this year’s General Assembly will affect shellfish aquaculture, mostly in the business realm, but not to the effect that it was something that the industry really needed to be on top of. In general, I think the shellfish aquaculture industry faired well during this legislative session, said Oesterling.
In fact, a pair of bills that his organization initiated passed unanimously in both chambers.
SB 509 / HB 189
Any time the Virginia Marine Resources Commission issues a water-dependent permit, whether for a lease, a pier or otherwise, there is a list of things that must be taken into consideration. Shellfish Growers of Virginia (SGVA) pushed SB 509 and HB 189, which were identical, to get its industry on that list.
“Basically it put shellfish aquaculture on equal footing with the other criteria when permits are issued,” said Oesterling. This is something VMRC probably would have done anyway. But by getting it into the Code of Virginia, it legitimizes that consideration,” he added.
SB 629
SB 629 was another shellfish-focused bill that passed both houses. The legislation extended the oyster season, which previously ended on March 1, until March 31 for harvesting by patent tongs. And the bill allows VMRC to close the season in areas where patent tongs are used if the agency believes conditions warrant it.
Oesterling said this was more of a commercial wild fisheries issue that doesn’t impact
shellfish aquaculture so SGVA took no position on the bill.
“We felt that the change to the code extending the season 30 days really was not going to do any harm to the aquaculture industry. And in fact, VMRC pretty much had the authority to do this anyway but it would have taken a regulatory act by the commission.”
SB 358
Although not specific solely to shellfish, SB 358 is a bill creating a post for a seafood industry workforce liaison.
Oesterling explained that SGVA supported this bill initially but it changed substantially by the final version.
When it was first introduced, the bill would have established an office of the seafood industry employment ombudsman within the VMRC. That would have had a significant impact on VMRC in terms of finances and structure, Oesterling explained. Ultimately, the bill was changed so that the proposed office within VMRC was totally removed. Instead, a liaison will be designated within the Dept. of Labor and Industry to address the seafood industry workforce needs.
“So there was change in terms of structure, a change in the agency that was responsible for it, and quite frankly, kind of a step back from let’s create this office to let’s create this liaison,” said Oesterling.
But, “It’s still going to focus attention on the labor needs of the industry and that’s what it was intended to do,” he added. A lot of the issues that the seafood industry faces are handled at the federal level and having this state liaison position allows that person to communicate directly with the federal counterparts to ensure Virginia gets its fair share of foreign guest workers, which is important because labor is a major issue for everybody.
Issues to keep watching
There was really no legislation passed that adversely impacted the shellfish aquaculture industry and nothing Oesterling would consider a real game-changer. But there are at least two bills that were continued until the 2023 legislative session that VMRC will likely set up a work group to focus on before then, he noted.
While it doesn’t look like it on the surface, the two bills actually relate to pier construction and maintenance. And this is something VMRC recognizes needs to be addressed, Oesterling explained.
SB 50 deems that permits aren’t required for the placement of piles for an existing private pier or to establish a boat slip or mooring within the owner’s riparian area or a de minimis subaqueous disturbance of 10 square feet or less for purposes of placing a pile more than 50 feet from a marked navigation channel.
SB 774 says that failure of an oyster leaseholder to respond to a wetlands board or Virginia Marine Resource Commission request regarding an application within 30 days of receipt of such request shall be deemed to be consent to the application.
Although both bills were continued, VMRC could form the work group and then make changes through the regulatory process or they could come up with a series of recommendations so that these two bills can be resurrected in the 2023 General Assembly to make them stronger legislation, said Oesterling.
