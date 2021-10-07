Northern Neck Regional Jail (NNRJ) started the fiscal year expecting to not only operate within its budget but to possibly have a surplus. As costs mount, the projection is no longer quite so bright.
The jail’s administration recently had to request that its members—Gloucester, Northumberland, Richmond County, Westmoreland and the Town of Warsaw—allow the jail to pull an additional $250,000 from its general fund because COVID-related costs exceeded the authorized amounts.
Administrative code changes are being considered that could have “significant budgetary implications” for the jail, said NNRJ superintendent Ted Hull.
In July, the governor and legislature made “a couple of political decisions” that could further impact the jail’s ability to operate within its budget, including requiring a bonus for NNRJ staff, he added. The jail administration has since struck a compromise setting the rate at $3,000. If that bonus is given to every employee, it’ll cost the jail an estimated $187,000.
Plus, Virginia is initiating a statewide salary review to assess law enforcement and jail officers’ pay, an effort that could result in the state requiring raises.
In recent years, NNRJ has been the only jail in Virginia that operates without the localities having to pay to run the facility because its contract with the US Marshal Service has brought in enough money to cover its bills and the jail has been digging into the general fund when needed. But at the September jail board meeting, the member localities were forewarned that the changes the facility is facing could threaten the zero-cost model.
