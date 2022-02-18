Northumberland supervisors weren’t so eager to finalize changing the due date for paying taxes from December 5 to November 5, a move they all voted for in January.
Last week, although no members of the public spoke on the matter during the public hearing, the supervisors began talking about potential drawbacks.
The change, if made, will affect the due date for paying personal property, real estate, machinery tools, and merchant’s capital taxes.
“I think this needs a lot of consideration,” urged Supervisor Ronald Jett. “This can affect a lot of people in many different ways.”
He pointed to farmers getting their crops out and people who have taxes due but have to get the money to pay from those farmers.
The due date has been the same since before our time, he told the board. It’s changing a lot just to move the due date for 30 days, and we don’t know how much it’s going to inconvenience everyone else, he added.
Supervisor James Brann, who was a main driver in pushing for change, also softened his position.
One of biggest issues the county was trying to address was to offer something for people who want options in paying their taxes, he explained. Initially, the conversation began with consideration of moving to twice-a-year billing, which was much more complicated than it seemed, Treasurer Ellen Kirby explained last month. However, she also assured the board that taxpayers can already pay in advance, any time they would like, in fact.
“Given that some residents already pay early, I’d rather have something in place that’s going to help them,” Brann told the board, adding that he was good with changing the date or leaving it alone.
Supervisor James Long agreed that the date should be left alone.
But Tommy Tomlin pointed out that offering taxpayers more payment options isn’t the only issue at hand. “The date is not the issue. The issue is we have a cash flow problem,” he said.
By November, Northumberland has generally run out of money to pay its bills. In the past the county has had to borrow money to make it through until tax revenue starts coming in. Just two years ago the county raised taxes to balance the budget, Tomlin reminded the other supervisors.
I do not like raising taxes period, but especially not to balance our budget, Tomlin said. He added that he would prefer to have it so people could keep their money in their pockets as long as possible, but the county shouldn’t ignore the cash flow issue.
“So how do we have a positive cash flow so the county can pay its bills because I don’t want to raise taxes like we did a few years ago,” Tomlin asked?
After the discussion turned to the possibility of offering grace periods on the penalties and interest for late payments, Kirby, who supports moving the tax due date away from Christmas, advised that the county provide time to allow her to do more digging into the matter. Kirby said she may even be able to find some additional options.
During the normal public comment period, one man suggested the county may get cash flowing from early payments if they were to offer a financial incentive to pay early. Another lady suggested using this year to notify the public that the date change would be coming and make the switch in 2023 instead of 2022 as had been discussed.
The board tabled the matter until its March meeting.
