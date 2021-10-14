Since it was revealed in June, the saga over plans for a small park in Montross by the library has been unfolding bit by bit.
The first major hurdle was the town leasing the parcel of land from the county, which was taken care of several months back. The main concern now is obtaining funding for the whole thing.
The primary means of funding that the town is presently hoping to implement is a $150,000 USDA grant. Montross Town Council passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Cosgrove and Town Manager Patricia Lewis to apply for the grant, which would allow them to finance the construction of a structure in the park for activities, such as farmer’s markets.
Support for the project is universal through town, or at least among everyone who has spoken about the subject. Many draw comparisons to the park in Warsaw.
The push for pickleball
Another burning question, meanwhile, remains what will become of the nearby tennis courts. At the August meeting, Mayor Cosgrove threw around the idea of having the tennis court converted for pickleball.
The idea drew an immediate and gleeful response from Carolyn Barranca, a self-described “pickleball evangelist,” indicating that she and the rest of the pickleball players in the area would push hard for it to happen.
“We went on over and took a look at the court,” Barranca explained, “It’s perfect. There’s plenty of room there, and it’s level with plenty of parking. I’m hoping the town can get together with us and figure out what to do. We can help them raise money, but haven’t heard anything about that from the mayor just yet.”
Presently, the cadre of pickleball players gather at several different venues, ranging from Stratford Harbor to the A.T. Johnson Building to Glebe Harbor and beyond.
“We play at probably around ten different venues around the area,” Barranca stated, “And several of them can be one to two hours away, including Henrico.”
“Governments can take a while to get something done. But we’re really hoping we get an opportunity to help, and I think it would be great for the town,” said Barranca.
