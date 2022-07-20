route3

Flooding at Chandler’s Mill Pond in June 2021

Photo: Weather.gov

It’s been seven years since the dam at the Chandler’s Mill Pond was structurally compromised. Since then, there have been tests, borings, surveys, and several engineering firms have been hired. Yet, the Chandler’s Mill Pond dam is still incomplete after being compromised again back in 2020 due to exceptional rainfalls.

At last week’s board of supervisors meeting, questions were at long last answered about the status of the dam. The update came in the form of an email from John Kirk, the Capital Programs manager of the Department of Wildlife Resources, who is in charge of overseeing the repair of Chandler’s Mill Pond Dam.

Supervisors and citizens are frustrated by the lack of progress