Kilmarnock’s has a $3.4 million budget for its general fund in FY23, and a lot of the money is for projects the town has planned for this fiscal year. Many of them are not only projects that allow the community to see where money is being spent, but town manager Susan Cockrell believes the town is making investments that people will be excited about.
One of those projects is a sidewalk that will go from Main St. down Town Centre Drive as it wraps over to West Church St. This project was put on hold before pre-Covid but now the town is moving forward. The engineering is complete, VDOT has given it the stamp of approval, and town is looking to get the work completed.
The town is getting new “Welcome to Kilmarnock” signs. At the June 20 town council meeting, Cockrell said Marshall Sebra, deputy town manager and planning and zoning director, had been focusing on the site work. She said this project is moving along and is expected to be completed soon.
Adding restrooms in Steptoe’s District is a “much-desired amenity,” according to Cockrell, and it’s another project that was discussed before Covid. Now, the town is back on track and is considering adding the facilities somewhere on the Town Hall property. Cockrell said they’re discussing either having one men’s and one women’s bathroom or three unisex facilities. The idea, Cockrell explained, is to offer facilities that the public can access during hours when Town Hall is not open.
The town will be doing concrete work and repairs. There is a lot of work around the crosswalks and curbs that needs to be addressed and touched up, the town manager said.
Kilmarnock will invest in town assets the moms and kids have shown they love—the parks. The town is replacing playground equipment at Joe Curry Memorial Park. Cockrell explained that that park is over 15 years old, so the town needs to do some work there. Kilmarnock will also add one small amenity, perhaps a swing, at Town Centre Park.
Investing in these assets for families with children has been something that Kilmarnock Town Council supports, Cockrell noted.
Kilmarnock Police Department will tie into the new communication system that Lancaster and Northumberland have, allowing the town force to go all digital. The town will also then be able to communicate with the two county agencies.
KPD is also getting a new vehicle. The town plans to pursue a USDA grant for the vehicles, but there’s money set aside in case the town doesn’t receive any grant funds.
Further, the town is investing in audio/visual equipment for the council chamber at Town Hall where public meetings are held. Some of the work was already underway as of last month’s council meeting, and other equipment was on hand waiting to be installed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.