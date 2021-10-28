Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual awards ceremony on October 20 in Richmond to recognize officers for outstanding efforts in highway safety through DUI enforcement.
Four Westmoreland officers were among those 228 recognized. They are Deputy Travis W. Bozeman, Anthony J. Darby, Chris A. Gilkerson and Conner P. Jernigan.
“I am extremely excited for, and proud of, each of these deputies. They have continuously demonstrated their commitment and dedication to highway safety. Their efforts prevent injury and save lives on our roadways. I commend each one for their hard work.”
~C.O. Balderson, Westmoreland County Sheriff
