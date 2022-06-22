Westmoreland Sheriff’s Office received its fifth 4-year accreditation, and Sheriff C.O. Balderson came before the board of supervisors last week along with Colonel Steven Pike of the Virginia Capitol Police and Sheriff Joe McLaughlin of New Kent County to give remarks.
Pike, who serves on the State Accreditation Commission alongside Sheriffs McLaughlin and Balderson, spoke first, stating, “It’s an extreme honor to be here with you all and make these presentations before the community. Last week, Sheriff Balderson’s department came before us with an exemplary report on all the facets of his agency.
“I can tell you that it’s a well-managed, professional organization, as you well know,” Pike continued. “This is their fifth award. Congratulations on this honor, Sheriff.”
“Accreditation has always been very dear to us,” Balderson replied afterwards. “We’ve strived to do the very best you can, and it’s not an easy process. You’re looking at over 191 files with multiple groups of compliance within these files. I dare say it’s not easy to get and it’s hard to keep.
“I cannot say enough for the assessors that came out either,” Balderson continued, “They come in from the other agencies and they tear you apart and look at everything you’ve got. It should be that way because it’s no program for getting a rubber stamp. It has to be earned, and we take it seriously. I’ve had great colleagues with me on the commission for the last 10 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.
“I know this award is being presented to me, but this is an award for your sheriff’s office,” Balderson concluded. “These men and women bust their behinds, and I am proud of them. I don’t walk in front of them, We walk beside each other. When you see them around, you should thank them too because they’re the ones doing midnight shifts and protecting us while everyone else sleeps.”
“Thank you all for all of your hard work,” chimed Westmoreland Board of Supervisors Chairman Darryl Fisher afterwards. “Particularly during these difficult times. You all make this county safe, and we’re proud of you and your entire department. This is a great recognition, and I’m glad to hear what you said. It’s one thing to achieve it, but something else entirely to maintain it. Sometimes we reach a goal and then we lay down, so it’s good to hear your department still presses towards excellence. People have often told me that a department or agency is reflective of leadership, and a sheriff would be near the top of the organizational chart of his department. When the department shines, it’s definitely an indication that the sheriff takes his job seriously. We hope you continue to make us proud.”
With the award presented, the Sheriff and his deputies went off into the warm evening. Balderson, who was elected Sheriff in 2007 is currently serving his 4th term as Westmoreland County’s Sheriff, and this year became one of the chairmen of the State Accreditation Commission.
