Rural litter
Photo: Dr. Neil Clifton

Littering is a beast of a problem in several stretches of Westmoreland County, and getting rid of it is seen by many as a Sisyphean task as the piles of trash that are removed can pop right back up not one week later.

The matter has been brought up over the years at multiple Board of Supervisors meetings, usually involving various areas, from near Colonial Beach to near Montross, as folks seem unwilling or unable to head to the dump and dispose of their trash.