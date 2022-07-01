As reported earlier this month, Impact Power Solar (IPS) had its permits approved for a project just off of Rt. 3. But the company also has its sights set on a 55.97-acre plot of land about 2.5 miles east of Oak Grove.
A permit for that project would allow the applicants to construct a 5-megawatt facility using 38.6 of those acres. IPS would, in turn, arrange a 35-year lease agreement with the property owners for the usage of the land, and upon the conclusion of the agreement, the site would be decommissioned and restored to its original state. The solar panels have a 25-year lifespan.
For this project, there is a lot more vegetation to be cleared, including quite a few trees. To help with this, IPS had brought in Amy Sipe to help answer questions such as, when VDOT or DEQ gets involved, what processes are involved, and so on. The biggest concern is what happens to runoff in the event of a storm.
Discussing runoff
Westmoreland Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Woody Hynson stated, “Straight across the road from where this wooded lot is where they’ve planted twice before, and ever since, Route 3 has been flooded whenever we have a big storm. So, I’m very worried about somebody engineering where all this runoff is going. The best way to use runoff is to have it get absorbed by trees. Solar panels are fine, but I just keep remembering how badly this road has been flooding.”
“It appears that the area you’re referring to was timbered but no development is occurring,“ Sipe replied. “ The timber industry falls under different rules and guidelines compared to other developments like solar. The timber industry is far less restricted and have little to no guidelines when they timber an area and change the runoff coefficient.
“The Commonwealth has specific guidelines from the DEQ,” Sipe continued, “When we remove trees, we turn it from a wooded area to vanished turf. When that happens, the runoff in a storm event comes much faster. Based on the 2014 regulations, we have to be net zero in what we release from these facilities and cannot change the drainage pattern. Nowadays we have to be mindful and make sure that the runoff can be mitigated with ponds and other measures.”
“What I need you to do,” Hynson responded, “is show me something that tells me you can clear this lot and not put more water on Route 3 in the process.”
“We can’t legally fix what someone else has done,” Sipe replied. “But we are required by DEQ to make sure that we do not increase runoff from the current conditions. That means putting in storm water ponds, aggregate, filters, and other interior management measures to mitigate the flow since we cannot add to the current runoff conditions.”
The answers placated the concerns enough that the board’s approval of the special exception permit was quick and unanimous.
