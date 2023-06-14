An overhead view of the area with West Point’s airport site

An overhead view of the area with West Point’s airport site.

 Photo: GO Virginia

Go Virginia announced administrative approval, including $100,000 in funding, for a site evaluation project in West Point on the largest public-owned, industrial-zoned property in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

The property, which the Town of West has owned since the 1980s, has 563 acres of developable land with additional acreage covered by marsh and wetlands. GO Virginia describes it as having “a unique strategic location” for future development. Adding, “It’s proximity to the York and Mattaponi Rivers and the Middle Peninsula Regional Airport makes the site a desirable target for industrial and business development.”