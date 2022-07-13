Ever since it was announced several years back, plans for replacing Montross’s old water system have moved ahead by leaps and bounds. Town manager Patricia Lewis informed the town council on how far along things have gone. But a major slow roll at the moment is waiting on information from the Virginia Department of Health.
“I have not heard from them,” Lewis stated. “I got a call from a gentleman that is overseeing the program, and he said there are 10 other localities that have been awarded money, but only two of those have gotten their information from the Virginia Department of Health. They’re backlogged with no help.”
“I don’t want to risk that,” replied Mayor Terry Cosgrove. “But we have a loan approved for that project, and I am a little bit concerned about price creep.”
Fortunately, the approved loan does not have an expiration date, but Montross is not the only town that is figuratively waiting in line.
“In talking to Charlie Riedlinger with Resource International, I think he’s ready to get going on it ASAP, and at this point we’re just waiting on the VDH,” Lewis continued. “I’m hoping we hear something in the next couple of weeks, but we’re not the only ones waiting.”
“It’s a delicate matter,” Cosgrove responded afterwards. “And I’m trying to make sure we give them a nudge without stirring up the muck too much. I knew we weren’t going to break ground this month, but it’s already looking like we’re going to go through another winter with more water breaks and more money at play.”
The current estimate is that it would take approximately nine months to complete the project once the wheels started turning. There are still about five easements remaining as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.