Since the early stages of development planning, part of the vision for the property where The Bounds sits included having an amphitheater on one portion. And some of the funding Warsaw received from the American Rescue Plan Act was set aside to make that happen. But this month, the town council decided it’s better to invest those funds in finishing what needs to be done at The Bounds.
As much as Warsaw’s town manager Joseph Quesenberry loves to see money come into the town to fund new building projects, it was his suggestion to put the amphitheater on hold.
“The funds have been allocated,” he told the council members, “You could build the structure and have bad soils and stormwater issues, and not having lighting at The Bounds. Or you can get all your ducks in a row, make the property the best it can be, and then, maybe a few years down the road when things have calmed down a little bit, look at building an amphitheater.”
Currently, when you’re on the property, it’s pitch black at night and doesn’t make you feel safe. Also, the soil is not up to par to accommodate a lot of foot traffic. So Quesenberry suggested using the funding for the amphitheater to invest in irrigation to address the problems with stormwater runoff and to cover costs, such as acorn lights, a creek overlook, more walking paths and topsoil.
Mayor Randy Phelps said he was “bummed out” when he first heard the suggestion of putting the amphitheater project on hold, but the more Quesenberry explained the situation, the more he came around to a like point of view.
“Look, I’m a big fan of putting an amphitheater down there but if the infrastructure won’t handle it, we’re putting the cart before the horse,” said Phelps. And the infrastructure that’s needed for The Bounds will take a lot of money. “So, I’d like to get it right.”
Councilman Ogle Forrest also wants an amphitheater but not if what the town currently has isn’t stabilized. It would be “a major embarrassment” to build a new project knowing that we have soil issues. Let’s get this right, then when we do build something else, there will be no worries, he said.
Agreeing that the town needs to get The Bounds right first, Vice Mayor Paul Yackel said there needs to be a focus on the grass around the pond. The site looks great now. Can you imagine if we had nice green grass down there, he asked.
All of the councilmembers were on the same page in supporting “getting it right” at The Bounds before money is put into a new project.
