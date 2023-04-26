“Unfortunately, we all live it. Costs have gone up for everything and the same goes for municipal government as well,” said Warsaw Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry during this month’s FY 24 budget presentation.
Therefore, the Town’s administration has proposed hiking the meals tax, transient occupancy tax, and personal property tax. The proposal also includes adding a new fee for residential trash collection.
These increases are to help combat inflation, address the national demand for higher wages in skilled labor fields, and cover the “exponentially increasing cost of business for trash collection.”
Meals tax
When outlining the proposed increases, Quesenberry used similar towns to compare Warsaw’s rates.
Meals tax is charged on purchases from restaurants and some of the prepared foods at retailers, such as grocery and convenience stores.
Currently, Warsaw’s meals tax is 5%, he noted. Across the bridge, Tappahannock is charging 6% and so is Bowling Green. Warsaw is proposing to follow suit and hike its rate to 6%.
Meals tax generates “the lion’s share” of the town’s revenue,” said Quesenberry. And it will probably be almost triple what we collect from real estate tax with the proposed increase, said Quesenberry.
Whereas, the Town is anticipating $550,000 from the meals tax for the current fiscal year, in FY 24; with the increase, that revenue is expected to jump to $625,000. Meanwhile, real estate is only projected to bring in about $250,000 in FY 24.
Transient occupancy tax
Also known as hotel tax, transient occupancy is the Town’s revenue stream from lodging, including short-term rentals like Airbnb bookings.
Currently, Warsaw’s rate at 5% is the same as Colonial Beach and Bowling Green but lower than Tappahannock and Kilmarnock, which charge 6% and 8%, respectively.
Warsaw is proposing to move to the middle ground with a hike to 6%.
Personal property tax
For personal property tax, Warsaw’s rate is currently the lowest among the towns compared. Quesenberry noted that although Kilmarnock’s rate is $.16 per $100 of assessed value, it’s an outlier because that’s the one town from the comparison group that doesn’t offer any sort of trash collection. “That’s why our number is a little higher than them,” he said.
Bowling Green and Tappahannock charge $.72 and $1.25, respectively. Meanwhile, the rate in Colonial Beach is $3.20.
Warsaw is proposing an increase from $.60 to $.80.
Based on projections made by Richmond County, vehicle values will likely drop between 15% - 20%. The hope, explained Quesenberry, is that the decreased values and increased tax rate will offset and tax bills will stay about the same. Therefore, although the rate is higher, the Town is only anticipating a three-digit revenue increase of about $900.
New residential trash fee
For residential trash collection, Tappahannock and Bowling Green charge $12 and $15.50 a month, respectively. Colonial Beach bills for the service with its real estate tax, and Kilmarnock doesn’t offer any trash collection.
Currently, Warsaw doesn’t charge for residential trash collection. But there’s a proposal to change that and start charging a fee of $10 a month. That rate would cover eight pickups a month for residents living in Town and $25 - $30 a month would cover one pickup per week for people living out in the County.
Warsaw still competitive
Quesenberry noted that even with the proposed increases, when looking at the variety of costs that residents and businesses pay in towns across the region, where Warsaw isn’t the lowest, it’ll be tied at middle ground.
For example, Warsaw has the lowest monthly water rates at $11, the town manager pointed out. Kilmarnock is charging $14.50. Tappahannock and Bowling Green charge $15.35 and $20, respectively, while Colonial Beach has a rate of $31.50 a month.
And since Warsaw’s personal property is “vastly lower” than others, even with the 20-cent rate hike, it’ll be $.08 higher than Bowling Green but will still be significantly lower than the other two trash-collecting towns, Colonial Beach and Tappahannock.
An early morning fire on April 19, 2022 ravaged an entire block of Irvington Rd. and claimed the life of Stacey Lee Kellum. A year later, his family gathered around the Memorial Garden at the Kilmarnock Museum as Stacey Kellum Jr. placed his father’s plaque in the ground, making him an unforgotten, enduring part of the Town.
The Northumberland County Board of Supervisors voted this month to repeal a county code section that prohibited citizens from carrying loaded shotguns or rifles in vehicles while driving on public roadways. The board voted 4-1 to repeal §72-4, which can be found in Chapter 72 of the County Code.
“Dear Lord… we especially thank you for the continued healing that allows our colleague to join us here this evening,” King George Supervisor Ann Cupka said in a prayer, opening the Board of Supervisors meeting last Tuesday.
(The Center Square) - Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson aimed at President Joe Biden's policy in his Wednesday announcement as a 2024 presidential candidate and did not mention his Republican opponents directly.
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares held a press conference in Lynchburg to provide an update on Operation Ceasefire, which was initiated late last year in an effort to reduce gun violence and violent crime through a “multifaced approach.”
WASHINGTON — Three of the four top agricultural leaders in Congress are emphasizing writing a farm bill that meets the needs of all rural Americans, but they diverge sharply over food assistance work requirements pushed by U.S. House Republicans as well as uses of Inflation Reduction Act conservation funds. Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, […]
Given things that have happened recently, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to go to a use of force curriculum that provides officers with options other than deadly force. Therefore, LCSO requested approximately $45,000 for 10 new Tasers.
Back in the midst of the pandemic, the Westmoreland County School Board made a point of having regular updates from Dr. Richard Williams, the director of the Three Rivers Health District, on what was happening with the virus. As the level of concerns started to wane, Dr. Williams appeared less and less, but he made an appearance at last week’s School Board meeting and once again spoke at length about the situation surrounding the virus.
We are not a primary kill shelter King George Sheriff Christopher Giles stressed last week. There are times when euthanasia is performed and when that’s done, “it’s an absolute last resort,” he explained at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Those at the Town Hall in Colonial Beach have been having to deal with the building’s relic of an HVAC system. At last week’s Town Council meeting, a decision was finally made with regards to the system.
Amateur radio is a bit of a nationwide hobby, particularly in rural areas like Westmoreland County. HAM radio field days still happen across the country as dozens of amateur radio clubs keep the practice alive. Last Friday, as a result of this hobby, students in Montross Middle School got to have a chat that went into orbit.
Richmond County EMS chief Mitch Paulette is likely to roll out some big numbers at the May Board of Supervisors meeting. He’s aiming to bring the Supervisors quotes for a new medic unit, and he’s already prepared them for costs far above what the County paid in the past.
