Last Friday, the Warsaw Police Dept. held a public meet-and-greet at Chesapeake Doughnut Company. The event provided an opportunity for locals to acquaint themselves with the new police force, which includes Chief Andrew Hughes, who assumed his position last month.
The three officers working under Hughes were also present. Of the three, officer Trey Blake has served the town of Warsaw the longest. He was hired in November of 2021. Blake feels that events like the meet-and-greet go a long way to promote positive community policing.
“Community policing helps build a relationship between the town police department and people in the community,” Blake said.
“This is for the community to meet us and know we’re here for them,” Hughes said of the event. “It’s proactive work instead of reactive work.”
Terrie Suthard, membership experience director at YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas, was one of the dozens of people who showed up. She stopped by to talk to Hughes about how his police force can best serve the community.
“We have a Bright Beginnings program where we identify children in the area who would benefit from a back-to-school shopping trip for clothes and supplies,” Suthard said. “The police officers are interested in volunteering to be a shopping buddy.”
Keith Peyton, a member of the staff at Rappahannock Church of Christ, came to the event because he appreciated that Hughes stopped by the church soon after taking over as chief of the department.
“You’ve got to know the community, so coming to visit the church is a main thing,” Hughes said.
Hughes appeared more-than-happy to talk about his personal life and interact with children. Hughes even playfully encouraged visitors to spin a wheel to win free food from the restaurant courtesy of the police department.
The chief’s welcoming demeanor toward the public is informed by the relationship he’s had with policing throughout his life, not only as an officer but as a citizen. Hughes said that while growing up in the inner city of Richmond he had many interactions with police officers, both positive and negative in nature.
“How they interacted with me reflected their individual character, and I try to model myself off the positive ones.”
