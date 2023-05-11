A $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a person who reportedly stole a product from Rhino Tobacco & Vapes in Warsaw.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2, at about 8:50 p.m., according to a release from Warsaw Police Dept.
Video footage of the incident that’s posted on Facebook shows the cashier walk toward the cash register and place an item on the counter that the suspect reportedly requested. The cashier appears to ring up the item.
From the audio, the customer appears to say, “Can I grab my ID?
Then, he says, “I’ll be back.” He grabs the package off the counter and heads in the direction of the entrance leaving the view of the camera, but the tone that indicates the door is opening can be heard.
The cashier, meanwhile, is shouting, “No. No. Give me.” He then jumps over the counter and runs out of the view of the camera.
According to Warsaw PD, the suspect didn’t pay for the item and he is a larceny suspect. They are asking for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant, to contact Officer T. Morelli at (804) 333-3737 Press 1 for Police then extension 964 or at tmorelli@town.warsaw.va.us.
The suspect was last seen in a red vehicle in the parking lot where Rhino Tobacco is located, according to police.
Seventy-five years is quite a lot of time to spend doing anything. So, imagine a group of people that have been jumping into the jaws of death at any time of the day to save a life, and who have done so for nothing. Last Saturday, the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department celebrated a full 75 years of such service at their firehouse in Montross.
Last month, during the public meeting on the Rt. 360 road diet, which proposes to reduce the number of lanes running through Warsaw, VDOT staff explained why residents haven’t seen some of the changes that many have requested.
There’s been a lot of speculation that Governor Glenn Youngkin was going to jump into the 2024 presidential race. To many, it appeared he cleared that up last week with remarks made at a Milken Institute conference.
