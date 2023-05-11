Packett 201 lot project
M S

Warsaw LLC is proposing another housing development and has submitted a rezoning application that developer Gregory Packett is expected to make a presentation on at the Town Council meeting this week.

This 63-acre project as is currently outlined will stretch from near Southern States and run behind the current businesses and homes on Rt. 360 heading toward The Bounds. There will be 201 lots consisting of 38 large and 90 small single-family homes, as well as 73 villas.