Warsaw LLC is proposing another housing development and has submitted a rezoning application that developer Gregory Packett is expected to make a presentation on at the Town Council meeting this week.
This 63-acre project as is currently outlined will stretch from near Southern States and run behind the current businesses and homes on Rt. 360 heading toward The Bounds. There will be 201 lots consisting of 38 large and 90 small single-family homes, as well as 73 villas.
Currently, much of the land is zone C-2, R-1, and C-2. Some parcels have combination zoning. For the proposed plan to be executed, all of the parcels need to be R-12, said Warsaw Assistant Town Manager Melissa Coates.
R-12 is residential office and allows for higher density development at 12 units per acre. R-12 also allows for mixed-use projects, such as having commercial space in the residential area, but this project “is limited to residential at this point,” Coates told Town Council last month.
Warsaw’s administrative staff presented the rezoning application at the April meeting noting that it was submitted on short notice but was being presented because Packett wanted to get things moving fairly quickly. His hope was to possibly have a public hearing on converting six parcels, approximately 52 acres of the project area, to R-12 this month.
Councilman Ralph Self expressed favorable sentiment toward the proposal. “Someone who owns property should be able to do what their wishes are with that property to benefit. I think it’s going to benefit the Town and benefit his business and bring some revenue in,” he said. I think it’s a good idea and we should approve that, he added.
Although no councilmembers expressed opposition, Vice-Mayor Paul Yackel was not feeling the speedy approach. He preferred to have Packett give a presentation this month. “Because I’ve got a lot of questions,” he said.
Yackel pointed out that there will probably only be two options to get in and out of this development, and that will probably be an entryway onto Rt. 360 and one on Rt. 3 near Southern States. “And I can tell you what, when the schools are going in and letting out, it’s already chaotic” Yackel said he would think some type of highway study would need to be done, and that’s one reason he didn’t want to rush.
It is possible that Packett’s presentation and the public hearing could have been conducted in the same meeting. But Yackel didn’t want to see those two events paired. He wants to hear what Packett has to say and have the opportunity to ask questions. The Vice-Mayor said he also wanted citizens to have the ability to hear and consider questions they may have.
Mayor Randy Phelps agreed that was a good idea. “No sense trying to rush to get everything done at once,” he said.
The public hearing for the rezoning was set for June 8. If the application is approved, that will only be approval to rezone the necessary parcel to R-12, which is an initial step in a multi-step process.
Seventy-five years is quite a lot of time to spend doing anything. So, imagine a group of people that have been jumping into the jaws of death at any time of the day to save a life, and who have done so for nothing. Last Saturday, the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department celebrated a full 75 years of such service at their firehouse in Montross.
