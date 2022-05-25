Gregory Packett is pushing for another housing project in Warsaw. This time he wants to add three multi-family dwelling units at 6326 Richmond Rd. Although town council members see the need for housing and recognize the potential benefits of adding more residents, they weren’t willing to approve the conditional use permit that Packett needs because of concerns about the location.
Addressing the need
Michelle Childress, a property manager for Packett, explained that they are moving people from up north and the demand is exceeding what Warsaw has to offer. She said they are taking calls seven days a week. With 26 people already on the waiting list and four applications for 2023, Childress said she has closed the list. Warsaw has no place if big employers, such as Northern Neck Electric or the correction facilities want to have major hiring events, she told town council.
Sherry Derby, Packett’s assistant, added that the type of people they’re attracting include the Department of Defense, educators, nurses and law enforcement. “These are the people that make your community healthy,” she said.
Town resident Michelle Iyala used her own story to demonstrate the need. Her family of six moved from New Jersey. One of Packett’s existing apartments happened to open up at the right time. But if it hadn’t become available, her family was planning to live in Lancaster with a relative and her husband would have needed to drive 45 minutes to work at the post office in Warsaw. She said it’s a great opportunity for the town to be able to offer housing that isn’t run down or an hour away for families like hers.
Local businesses in support
Business owners in town, such as Karen and Fred Burke of Burke’s Jewelers and Gabe del Rio, owner of Chesapeake Donut Company, expressed support for Packett’s venture with the belief that the additional housing will be a tide that helps all ships rise.
“Mark me as a yes to this project,” Carol Mead-Smith, owner of Relish Restaurant and Wine Bar, said in her remarks. She also stated beliefs that more people will equal more growth opportunities, which will lead to more employment opportunities as well as more people shopping and dining in Warsaw.
“We are at a crux,” according to a statement from Andy Beale, owner of Old Rapp Taphouse. “The work that has been put in to beautify Warsaw and provide opportunities for its citizens will not be effective unless an equally diligent effort is made to provide more affordable housing…There is an extreme lack of housing here and that has led to a shortage of good employees to help run our businesses.”
During the discussion, it was noted that housing situations are a top concern among job seekers. Even councilmembers, such as Rebecca Hubert and Johnathan English, said they are faced with the issue of people wanting to know where they can find a place to live.
Opposition and concerns
However, some town residents aren’t thrilled by the proposal.
Ramy Chalkley was direct in stating she is opposed. In her remarks, she said her property on Woodland Heights adjoins the site in question. “I will not be able to have peace and quiet or enjoyment of my property,” she said. And she added that, as a real estate professional, she knows this project will make her property value decrease.
Other residents implored Warsaw town council to bring the state agencies in on this. Belinda Reynolds, who also manages apartments, said this project is about 60 feet from her house. She doesn’t like it, but she conceded that it’s going to happen at some point and she can’t stop it.
“What I’m asking from you as council is this to make Gregory get VDOT approval, get DEQ approval because what happens with 50 more apartments is 300 more car trips a day,” Reynolds said, noting that it already takes her up to 10 minutes to get out of her driveway. The project will be located on a dangerous turn and Warsaw needs to “make sure it’s done correctly. And make sure it’s transparent,” she added.
“We already having too many problems trying to get out of there. We’re getting overcrowded for the road that we have…VDOT really needs to be involved in this,” said Tiffany Hackett, a resident of Lee Ave.
Packett’s attorney weighs in
After commending town council for a good job presiding over development and the “Warsaw Renaissance,” Stan Murphy, an attorney for Packett’s properties, noted that the proposed project isn’t as dense as it could be.
“I also know that I don’t need to remind this council that this is conditional use and it’s here on the sole question of whether you will impose certain conditions.”
He pointed out that the application went through the planning commission with no conditions imposed. Addressing concerns from the public, he added, “It is my information that VDOT already has approved this. And I think there are some jurisdictional limits on what this council can order on the VDOT turf.”
So, on behalf of Mr. Packett, I strongly and hardily urge you to approve this project without conditions,” said Murphy.
Town manager Joseph Quesenberry said he couldn’t say with certainty what VDOT had done. But typically, VDOT would inform the town if they approved a project such as this, and town staff hadn’t had received anything in that regard.
Councilmembers see pros and cons
Councilmembers, such as English and Vice Mayor Paul Yackel, expressed no doubt that if Packett was given the green light he would ensure the outcome was a quality project and people who lived in the homes would enjoy them. But they were all concerned about how the location would impact traffic and safety.
“I’m on the fence,” said Hubert. She agreed there’s a need for more housing and more workers. “But the location, the curve, it’s bad. I’ve lived here all my life and it’s getting worse,” she said.
“I’m not against it,” said Ogle Forrest, “but I think there are still some questions that need to be answered before we make a decision.”
Mary Beth Bryant, who sits on the planning commission, explained that no one from the public provided input during the planning commission’s deliberations. She apologized for greenlighting the project without conditions in that capacity and said that she had a much better understanding after the discussion at this month’s town council meeting. She acknowledged the issues that the new housing was likely to cause with traffic and also believed more consideration was needed.
“I drive past that spot every day,” Yackel said referring to the proposed project site. “I just can’t imagine that many people living back there… “I can’t imagine trying to come out of that area because it’s a dangerous place right now.”
“Until I see VDOT has approved or has made recommendations and Mr. Packett is ready to do them, there’s no way in good conscience I could vote in favor of it,” he said.
Town council tabled the matter and plan to revisit it at their June meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.