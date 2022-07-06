Warsaw entered FY23 with a $4,286,123 budget and a “conservative” approach. Full-time employees will receive 3% raises, but apart from a truck for the water department, the town has pushed pause on all other capital expenditures from local funds.
Although the pandemic put the town “in a difficult financial situation,” in FY22, Warsaw is sticking to its trend of sparing town residents from tax hikes and increased fees for services, such as water and sewer.
Warsaw is proud to be able to state that it hasn’t increased these costs for residents in years, and the goal is to keep it that way, town manager Joseph Quesenberry explained. Warsaw wants its rates to be below those of neighboring towns.
Explaining the increase
Warsaw’s current $4.2 million is 29% larger than the FY22 budget of $3.3 million. This is largely due to grants that the town received or expects to receive, such a monies from the Industrial Revitalization Fund and the USDA Community Market funding.
The town received over $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and to date has only spent about $353,000 of it.
A portion of Warsaw’s budget expansion also comes from increased revenues. Quesenberry said the town saw increases across every source of the revenue Warsaw has, but a major one was the increase in meals tax that was driven, in part, by new businesses opening, including Old Rapp Taphouse and Dairy Queen.
In FY21, the town made over $465,000 from meals tax. Last year, that total jumped to upwards of $491,000. Warsaw’s food tax is another tax rate the town has held steady year after year.
Spending freeze, projects continue
Although Warsaw has virtually put a freeze on all capital spending from its general fund, projects that are underway will be completed and others will begin, thanks to funding from state and local sources.
Take Warsaw’s ARPA funding, which must be spent or put into use by 2024, Warsaw Town Council has designated portions of that money to be used for its VDOT sidewalk project, well replacement, remote water meter reading system, community market and some other projects.
All large projects and purchases currently underway fall within ARPA funding. Grant funds are allowing the town to continue developing while focusing on building money in the bank.
Building reserves
Since state and federal funds will be covering the town’s remaining large projects, this year Warsaw will have a renewed focus on building its capital reserves. The town plans to do that by reducing its spending and increasing revenue collections.
In FY22, the town saw a loss of about $130,000. Its enterprise funds, a batch of monies that include water and sewer collections, were down. Town staff believe this is due, in large part, to the change in circumstances, such as schools being closed and businesses not having their lobbies open to the public. The town had to transfer some money to that fund, but luckily, with restrictions loosening, “We’re doing really well with the funds for this year,” Quesenberry said.
This year, the hope is to offset a portion of last year’s losses as reserves are projected to increase by over $64,000.
Even so, although Warsaw is aiming to build its reserves, the town is forecasting revenue declines from sources, such as personal property and real estate taxes. This is part of Quesenberry’s conservative approach.
He believes, the economy globally, is going to be on a downward trend. “I’m very careful with always trying to project conservatively, and I think this inflationary bubble for cars is going to eventually pop and we’re going to see a drop in personal property revenues….” He said. But if not, we’re going to be fortunate and really knock it out of the park, he added.
Also helping this year is the fact that last year, the town paid off some bills including a loan in the wastewater department and two Ford Explorers for the police department. Warsaw also saved money by refinancing the loan on the Bounds. Combined, the town’s debt service payments in FY23 will be $282,135, down from $329,558. That’s only slightly over 6.58% of the annual operating budget.
Economic development
Another tactic Warsaw plans to use to boost its reserves is deploying “an aggressive economic development strategy” with the goal of attracting new businesses and new income.
For example, recently Warsaw decided to waive the water and sewer connection fees for the StyleCraft Homes subdivision, taking a pass on an estimated $420,000 over the course of the project’s development.
Although this may seem like a move completely opposite of one that would be included in a conservative strategy, it’s actually a calculated move, according to Quesenberry.
With market conditions changing so drastically, mortgage rates are much higher and upward bound, the town manager explained. StyleCraft reached out and made it clear that the company wants its project in Warsaw to move forward, but given that it’s a rural market the company was facing higher costs. Just getting the talent here to build the project is going to cost a lot more than initially expected, StyleCraft noted.
Quesenberry said that they’re trying to make the numbers work. Meanwhile, the town does not want to lose a $28 - $30 million project that has the potential to bring 120 single-family dwellings to the town.
“Housing is economic development and we need it,” said Quesenberry. So, the town believes it’s a smart investment to provide StyleCraft with the economic incentive to build.
Being conservative with the finances shouldn’t be misconstrued in the case of Warsaw’s focus on growth. The town is still willing to work with those proposing projects.
“Our mindset is… meet with us. We will always have something on the table,” said Quesenberry.
“When it comes to a locality, you really only have two speeds. It’s going forward or going backward. Good organic growth that’s done in a smart way is very healthy. I hope that’s what we’ve been doing, and I believe that it is,” the town manager added.
