Warsaw is planning another enhancement for the community— the park is getting ADA-compliant playground equipment, including a Konnection Swing Set and a Volta Inclusive Spinner, making it a more enjoyable public asset for a wider range of families.
Despite the inflationary environment, Warsaw managed to get a contract for the equipment that was over $6,000 below the proposed budget. Therefore, the town will invest about $23,500 in the equipment, which will be covered using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
