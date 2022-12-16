Warsaw chose to send its proposed parking ordinance back to the Ordinance Committee after realizing that it would likely create burdens for citizens while addressing a problem that doesn’t exist.
The proposal was set to ban the parking of large trucks, recreational vehicles, and heavy equipment throughout town with a limited number of exceptions.
Councilwoman Rebecca Hubert asked what drove the creation of the proposed ordinance.
Mayor Randy Phelps claimed ownership of the origins. I do not think the town has a problem with trucks parking throughout town. I think in the commercial district, at the Food Lion shopping center, there is a problem, he explained.
Phelps noted there were situations where trucks were dropping trailers that sat at the shopping center for several days, and he said he was “nearly taken out” by another vehicle while in that parking lot. He attributed the incident to how two tractor-trailers were parked although he also noted that the vehicle that almost hit him was failing to stop at the stop sign. “That’s kind of how it started,” he said.
From there, an ordinance was born that extended beyond trucks and would have resulted in town-wide parking restrictions.
However, the discussion at last Thursday’s meeting revealed that even if the tractor-trailers were the cause of the experience the mayor had, the town doesn’t have the authority to enforce the ordinance on private property. That means Warsaw Police cannot have vehicles towed or write tickets for vehicles on the Food Lion parking lot.
The ordinance could only be enforced on public streets and right-of-ways, Warsaw chief of police Trey Blake said. And he said he doesn’t see commercial vehicles parking on the side of the road.
Councilmember Ralph Self questioned where the problems area are.
“I’m trying to put it together where we’re having these problems. Is there a specific place in town … or is it all throughout?” he asked. “I don’t know that I’ve seen a lot of commercial vehicles parking on the road. I just have a concern as to where we’re seeing this problem that we need to look at this ordinance.”
Councilman Jonathan English told Mayor Phelps that he was sorry about his experience at Food Lion but he questioned how many of those incidents actually occur.
Town manager Joseph Quesenberry said if the main focus was trailers being dropped for extended periods, he believes that could be addressed by enforcing zoning violations as far as it pertains to storage of outdoor equipment.
He noted that when considering parking on public streets, it was likely very pertinent to think about federal regulations “because if you have to take a break, you have to.”
And he said he hadn’t seen a problem with trucks parking on public streets and right-of-ways, but he does see an issue with visibility in the Food Lion shopping center. “We could discuss that under a zoning law more so than this [proposed parking ordinance] he reiterated.
Vice-Mayor Paul Yackel said he would rather put up no parking signs in areas where there’s a problem instead of making an ordinance that applies to the whole town.
Blake said from his assessment, the problem at Food Lion wasn’t that trucks parked there but rather how they parked.
“They weren’t parked in parking spaces. They were parked across parking spaces taking up 15 parking spaces. There were 3-4 trailers taking up 15 parking spaces. It turns into a problem and people start complaining because there’s nowhere for them to park on that end [near Hardees.]”
In addition to sending the ordinance back to the committee, town council discussed making contact with private property owners to get input from them and see if they would allow the town to ticket if needed.
