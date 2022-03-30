Forty-two-year-old Allen Weathers of Colonial Beach is currently being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond after taking Spotsylvania police on a “lengthy” chase.
On March 23, around midnight, Spotsylvania Deputy W. Wright saw a Honda sedan in the Thornburg area driven by Weathers, who was wanted in Fredericksburg for kidnapping and assault.
Wright was able to make the determination that it was Weathers because the subject was known to him and he could see him in an area that was illuminated by light, Major Troy Skebo explained.
When Wright attempted to stop Weathers, he initiated a pursuit that lasted nearly 30 minutes, according to Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
The chase covered Thornburg, Massaponax Church Road and the Cosner Corner area. In the midst of the action, Weathers hit one deputy’s vehicle. The police made several attempts to use tire deflation devices, which were finally successful in disabling the vehicle Weathers was driving.
The chase ended back in Thornburg in a field in the 7300 block of Patriot Highway.
The police vehicle that Weathers hit only sustained minor damage, and the officer was not injured. However, Weathers was charged with assault on law enforcement, felony eluding, two counts of destruction of property, obstruction of a county official, driving revoked, and reckless driving.
He was also served with the outstanding warrants from Fredericksburg for abduction/kidnapping and domestic assault.
As of the last report, Weathers was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
