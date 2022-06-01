Last Wednesday, Virginia State Police officers and families gathered to honor the public safety professionals who gave the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The 2022 Police Officers’ Memorial Service marked the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. In addition to recognizing all 66 of those who died in the line of duty, there was a special tribute to nine sworn members who had a 5, 10, or 15-year anniversary for their end of watch in 2021 and 2022.
Among those special honorees was Trooper Adam Bowen whose 10-year anniversary came in 2021.
Tribute to Officer Bowen
“A native of the Northern Neck, Trooper Adam Bowen was born November 4, 1982, in Warsaw, Virginia,” VSP public relations director Corrine Geller shared during the portion of the event for special tributes.
“With his sights set on being a Virginia State Trooper from a young age, Bowen first served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard. Five years later, he joined the Virginia State Police and graduated with the 114th Basic Session in July 2008,” she continued.
Explaining the loss, Geller noted that Bowen was assigned to Area 44 in the Richmond Division when he received a call to assist a VSP narcotics’ task force operation on June 24, 2011. While traveling east on Route 3 in King George County with lights and siren activated, a vehicle made a left turn into the path of Trooper Bowen’s patrol car. Despite the trooper’s attempt to avoid the vehicle, the two collided.
Trooper Bowen’s car ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. He did not survive his injuries sustained in the crash. Trooper Adam Bowen was 28-years-old.
“11 years later, we will never forget,” said Geller in closing before a bell was rung.
For Bowen and the other eight special honorees, an Honor Guard member was posted on each side of the fallen individual’s portrait and stepped forward at the call of his name. After the tribute and the bell, the two Honor Guard troopers commanded a slow salute while facing one another.
Bowen’s family was in attendance and seated on the first row.
The Honorable Henry E. Hudson, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia, delivered the keynote address for the ceremony, and the Powhatan High School Chorus, One Voice, sang the National Anthem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.