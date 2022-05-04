An off-duty Charles County, MD deputy called King George’s 911 Center on March 28 to report that a black sedan was headed into the county “driving recklessly.”
While the car was on the bridge coming from Maryland, it was crossing the double yellow lines, going into the oncoming lane, and passing other vehicles. After entering King George, the driver was passing vehicles on Rt. 301 using the shoulder of the road and was traveling at a high rate of speed, the deputy also reported.
A King George deputy spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Rt. 301 and Rt. 3 and saw the car go through the red light and turn left onto Rt. 3 heading toward Westmoreland. The deputy tried to pull the black 2012 Hyundai Sonata over, but the driver didn’t stop and once again started crossing double yellow lines and driving into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles, Sergeant Kecia Wharton of King George Sheriff’s Office stated.
At times, the car was traveling at over 100 mph, and the deputy fell behind because he was trying to safely navigate the traffic. “The deputy was attempting to catch back up to the vehicle when he rounded a turn and saw the suspect vehicle flipping multiple times into a grassy field.” Wharton added.
When the deputy got up to the car, no one was inside. Searching the area, the deputy found that the driver had been thrown out of the car. The officer attempted to render aid and a nurse who was passing the scene also stopped to help.
The driver who was thrown from the car was 40-year-old Ericka Joyner of Richmond, Virginia State Police Sergeant Jessica B. Shehan confirmed.
VSP confirmed that Joyner was traveling “at a very high rate of speed” and her car struck an embankment before it overturned. Joyner was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
VSP is still investigating this crash.
