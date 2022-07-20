On Saturday, Virginia was part of a nationwide transition to 988, a simple three-digit hotline for mental health emergencies.
The new number replaced the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a longer — and harder to remember — 800 number that connected to a patchwork of local call centers across the country. The shift, which first began in Virginia last year, has already boosted call volumes by 25% and experts expect thousands more calls, texts and messages as awareness of the hotline grows across the state.
The centralized number is intended to streamline the current call-in process, making it far more likely that people will reach a responder on the first dial. But in Virginia, the hotline is also linked to the state’s build-out of crisis response services. Legislation that funded expanded call centers specifically listed the deployment of mobile crisis and community care teams as part of their duties and responsibilities. The ultimate goal is to dispatch trained providers out to calls that can’t be de-escalated over the phone, ideally within an hour after the call is received, said John Lindstrom, CEO of the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.
However, the capacity to respond to those calls still varies widely across Virginia’s highly regionalized system of community service boards — the state and locally funded agencies tasked with providing crisis care services. Lindstrom said workforce shortages and varying funding levels have made hiring more challenging, preventing many CSBs from quickly scaling up those teams.
So while Virginia’s 988 call centers are fully up and running, there’s still wide variability in how quickly local agencies can launch a response — and what services they’re able to provide. Some mental health advocates worry it will confuse callers and potentially sow distrust in the system if people in crisis don’t receive the response they expect from the hotline, which some media outlets have described as “the mental health equivalent of 911.”
“I do have a concern there will be raised expectations,” said Bruce Cruser, executive director of the state’s affiliate of Mental Health America, an advocacy group for behavioral supports and services.
“The messaging has been confusing, not just in Virginia but throughout the country,” he continued. “And I think we should be clear that if you’re feeling suicidal or you’re in crisis, you can call 988 and you will be connected with a trained professional. But it does not mean you will immediately be able to connect with community resources.”
So, what can you expect from a hotline call?
While the state’s crisis response system is still in the development phase, its 988 call centers, in many ways, are ahead of the curve. Virginia was the first in the nation to implement a 988 service fee, funding the centers through a monthly telecom tax. And for months, the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has been positioning two existing call centers — PRS in Northern Virginia and Frontier Health in Johnson City, Tennessee — to take on nearly 100% of mental health calls in Virginia.
“Between those two, what should occur is that calls with a Virginia area code get routed at the national level to either one of those call centers,” said Bill Howard, director of the agency’s Crisis Supports & Services division. PRS will be the primary call center for roughly 85% of the state, while Frontier will mostly handle communications from Southwest Virginia.
However, unlike 911, which routes callers to their nearest dispatch center through geolocation, the national 988 hotline routes are based on area code, warned Laura Clark, the senior director for PRS’ CrisisLink service. That means Virginians with out-of-state phone numbers likely won’t be connected to either call center — a problem federal officials are still working to address, she said.
But for in-state callers with Virginia area codes, the goal is to answer close to 100% of service calls within 20 seconds (PRS can also respond to texts and offers an online chat feature). Frontline agents typically aren’t licensed clinicians, but Clark said they’re trained to conduct preliminary assessments and offer emotional support to callers.
