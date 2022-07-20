On Saturday, Virginia was part of a nationwide transition to 988, a simple three-digit hotline for mental health emergencies.

The new number replaced the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a longer — and harder to remember — 800 number that connected to a patchwork of local call centers across the country. The shift, which first began in Virginia last year, has already boosted call volumes by 25% and experts expect thousands more calls, texts and messages as awareness of the hotline grows across the state.