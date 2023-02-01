The release of video showing the harsh treatment and brutal police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols experienced in Memphis before his death has drawn outrage and condemnation from around the world. Virginia leaders from the state to local level have added their voices to the response.
Governor Glenn Youngkin described the footage as showing the deadly assault of Tyre Nichols by the Memphis Police Department and said that he and his wife, Suzanne are praying for Nichols’ family.
“The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and grieve for Tyre Nichols and his family. The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions,” the governor said in a statement.
While asking that displays of 1st Amendment rights be peaceful, Youngkin also said his administration would “ensure Virginians’ first amendment rights.”
He added, “We can choose to come together and not further the divide. We must strive each day to better our communities and treat one another with love and respect.”
Rick Edwards, Richmond’s interim police chief described the actions of the police officers involved as “deplorable.”
He said the police officers involved “did not have an appreciation of someone else’s life and caused a senseless death of a Memphis man, father, and son.
“The swift action by the Memphis Police Chief and Mayor underscores the importance for video and technology but more importantly, it speaks to the new culture of accountability in police departments,” Edwards added.
“In order for change to occur, everyone must have the same playbook. Here in the city of Richmond, our playbook begins with our core values. These values guide us daily from how we treat our residents and visitors to how we take care of ourselves and each other. We believe in honoring life and will stand on our sworn mission to protect and serve,” Edwards also noted.
Further, Richmond City Council not only issued a message expressing condolences and sympathy for Nichols’ family, but they also publicized the hours and facilities designated safe spaces in the city for people to gather.
Locally, Northumberland Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp addressed the incident.
“The brutal beating and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols is absolutely horrific and we pray for his family and our nation.
The barbaric actions, by the hands of those Memphis Police Officers, in no way reflects what law enforcement stands for. Those officers violated criminal law and civil rights. They betrayed the public trust that is inherent with wearing a badge. I do not, and will not condone these actions,” Beauchamp wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.
He also aimed to assure the community that his office holds the citizens in a higher regard and its officers to a higher standard.
“Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office relies on the trust and strong relationships we have collaboratively built with our community. We train regularly on all aspects of law enforcement, including Use of Force, proper Defensive Tactics and De-escalation. We continue to serve our community with integrity and respect they deserve,” Beauchamp posted on Facebook.
On the Middle Peninsula, King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office also weighed in.
“This type of behavior from law enforcement officers goes against all core values of Law Enforcement Code of Ethics. The actions of the officers were reprehensible and pure evil and this type of behavior shall not and will not be condoned,” said the statement from Sheriff William Balderson’s office.
King & Queen also used the opportunity to clearly separate itself from the actions in Memphis.
“The King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office has taken safeguards to prevent this behavior and will not condone such actions. The irresponsible behavior that was displayed on video is not the norm in the law enforcement community and our citizens should continue to have confidence in us. The King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure our citizens and travelers that we will continue to serve and protect all, in the most responsible, respectful and professional manner because public safety and the community are our top priority,” the statement continued.
