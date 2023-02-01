nochols

A clip from the footage released from the scene where Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten.

The release of video showing the harsh treatment and brutal police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols experienced in Memphis before his death has drawn outrage and condemnation from around the world. Virginia leaders from the state to local level have added their voices to the response.  

Governor Glenn Youngkin described the footage as showing the deadly assault of Tyre Nichols by the Memphis Police Department and said that he and his wife, Suzanne are praying for Nichols’ family.

From Virginia’s governor to Northumberland County Sheriff