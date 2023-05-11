Last month, during the public meeting on the Rt. 360 road diet, which proposes to reduce the number of lanes running through Warsaw, VDOT staff explained why residents haven’t seen some of the changes that many have requested.
Adding stoplights in Warsaw
A common question we get is, why don’t we add traffic lights on the side streets that feed onto Rt. 360, David Beale, VDOT resident engineer for the Northern Neck said during the presentation.
Very few of the side streets connect, and they don’t come close to meeting the warrant for volume, he explained. For example, VDOT looked at Jones Lane and Morgan Lane. Whereas you need about 960 vehicles approaching the stop to meet the volume warrant for a signal, there were only about 180. So, there’s about five times less traffic than needed, he said.
Beale also pointed out that signals are a restriction. “So, the more signals you put up, the less traffic moves through town.
“And signals also tend to increase rear-end collisions because they don’t remove the conflict points,” he added.
Can’t turn onto Rt. 360
For some time, Warsaw residents have been expressing frustration about the difficulty pulling onto Rt. 360 from driveways and side streets. People raised that issue at the road diet meeting, as well.
A woman who lives on Morgan Lane, said she has to go down to Lee to turn around to go back if she wants to turn. “I teach in Montross. So, when I come home in the evening, I try not to leave because I can’t go left.”
A woman from Lee Ave. said she does the same thing. She leaves Lee and goes down to the gas station to turn around. “I have to make a right-hand turn so that I can make a left-hand turn…and have done it more than enough times.”
One man said traffic is so bad in the evening that he comes out of the street he lives on, goes down to Food Lion parking lot, and turns around to go in the opposite direction. “That’s every evening, between 4:30 – 6:30. We’ve just given up on it because [if you don’t do that] you’re going to sit there,” he said.
In cases like that, “What you really need is a left turn lane here,” said VDOT planning manager Stephen Haynes, referring to the intersection at Hardees. That way, you can come out, go right, and make a U-turn.”
While he noted that’s a more complex project that could take time, he said there is actually a much simpler solution that could possibly solve a lot of the problems people are having getting onto Rt. 360.
The signals can be customized to allow the green light to stay green for longer to clear that queue out, he explained.
And changing the timing on the signals doesn’t have to be associated with any other project. It’s just a matter of local government bringing it to the traffic engineer’s attention, he said. It might be necessary to wait until summer for VDOT to assess the timing “because you’ve got the rob the other legs a little bit to balance it out,” but that can be done fairly easily, he noted.
Widen the road
Warsaw is about to get more crowded. We don’t need two lanes. We need four lanes. And then widen those four lanes, one man said.
He was one of several people who stated that Rt. 360 needs to be widened, another common sentiment among local residents and visitors. And some of those who expressed that sentiment at the meeting stated that development projects in Town and road widening should be in the same conversation.
“A developer doesn’t control the right-of-way. He just can’t widen the road. You need a project,” explained Haynes.
And “we don’t have a big budget of money that we can widen roads. We don’t have that availability to us,” he said of VDOT. There may be a very limited amount of things traffic engineering can do in certain situations, but for road widening, it isn’t there, he said.
The way that you get a road widening project is to have the locality apply for it. For road widening, that locality would have to be Richmond County, not Warsaw, Haynes stated. The County would apply for it, and it would compete against other projects for funding.
One man warned that with all the new development coming in if VDOT doesn’t do something now they’re going to be forced to come back and make changes within the next several years.
Haynes noted that there was time around 2014 when there was a proposal to widen Rt. 360 “and it had the full support of everyone. But the Town didn’t want it at the time.”
But now, we can’t just go widen the road. We don’t have construction funding to widen the road, Haynes reiterated. The General Assembly gave the power back to the people. VDOT is no longer a decision-maker. According to Haynes, VDOT can’t even submit a Smart Scale project. The department just helps localities submit the projects they want.
“The facility that’s out there, is the width it is. The only way to improve it is for the locality to request through the Smart Scale project or some other funding application to widen the road,” he stressed.
“If we thought we could get a wider road, we’d be thrilled. But this it, what we have currently and that curb line isn’t going to move unless some big chunk of money comes up. And the way that happens is the locality puts it in,” said Haynes.
If the locality wanted to that do that “it would work very well” because due the amount of time it takes for the Smart Scale project to get approved and to the construction phase, by the time that project was ready to begin it, likely around 2030, it would be time to repave the road anyway, he said.
