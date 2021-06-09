The Virginia Department of Transportation has been busy over the last few months, and the month of May was no exception. That month, Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors hosted a public hearing for VDOT’s secondary six-year plan. David Beale, VDOT’s resident engineer for the district, was on hand to go into detail on what the plan entailed.
The secondary six-year plan system, according to Beale, is for putting down hard surfacing on roads that are presently paved with gravel. With Westmoreland County being a rural county, there are still plenty of sections of roadway that are stuck with gravel, and in desperate need of paving. The money that is set aside for this project is not a part of the maintenance budget.
The Rural Rustic Roads Program, as it is known, is typically used on unpaved roads already in the State Secondary system. The roadway must carry no more than 1,500 vehicles per day, and be predominantly local traffic.
The road section also has to be listed as a priority within the approved secondary six-year plan, and must also have sufficient roadway drainage.
At the time of the meeting, Westmoreland County had 22.5 miles worth of unpaved roads within it, with 6.5 of that coming from stretches of road that experienced more than 50 vehicles per day back in 2019. These sections include Westmoreland Park Roads and portions of Granny’s Bar Road, Charles Way, Ashbury Road, Winter Harbor Road, Jenkins Point Road, and several others. Beale suggested that the Board prioritize these particular stretches first.
“We have enough funding in the program to add about a mile and a quarter worth of roads, but we don’t want to add so much road that it takes more than six years to accumulate the funding for them,” Beale explained.
While the secondary six-year plan was approved by the Board after the hearing, VDOT has quite a bit left on its plate to attend to, starting with the repair of a slope failure on Route 202, asphalt patching on several roads, litter pickup, ditch repair, and pipe replacement at Hart’s Landing. Given VDOT’s regular appearances at the Board of Supervisors meetings each month, chances are good that another update will be arriving in the near future.
