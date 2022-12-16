With two vehicles having crashed into Ye Old Book Shoppe within 9 months, Northumberland Public Library Director Jane Blue went to the board of supervisors in October calling for something to be done in the heart of Heathsville.
She suggested a traffic study needed to be done with the goal of getting rumble strips, a three-way stop, or a traffic light at the intersection near the book store to address speeding traffic. She also asked for a crosswalk by the library.
Northumberland Supervisors requested the traffic study, and the results are in.
The recommendations included moving the turn warning signs with the speed advisory plaques and adding reflectorized tape to the signposts. Engineers also recommended upgrading the existing chevron signs to high-visibility chevrons.
Chevrons are sideways-V-shaped signs that warn drivers of a curve.
Those two measures are intended to address the speeding and crashes.
However, a crosswalk will not be added to address the concern about pedestrians. Instead, VDOT will put up pedestrian warning signs.
“There is no sidewalk or path along the south side of Route 360 at the library to receive crossing pedestrian traffic, and no future projects are planned to add these features,” said VDOT- Fredericksburg’s communications manager Kelly Hannon.
“If the library or the county puts in a sidewalk from the library to the road, we would then do an engineering study to see if a marked crosswalk was warranted,” VDOT resident engineer David Beale told Northumberland Supervisors Thursday evening.
“I am going to bring it before my board at the January meeting and see what they think; if it is something they wish to pursue,” said Blue. “Then, I will take the next steps, not sure if that means going to the county or it is something we will pursue on our own. I think there is a need to have a sidewalk on this side of the street. But our funding priority right now is replacing the current Mobile Library, so it may become a project on our long-range plan.”
However, even if the library gets the required work done and an engineering study is done, “the pedestrian traffic volume must be high enough to warrant a marked crosswalk. Specifically, standards call for a minimum of 20 pedestrians an hour, or a minimum of 10 pedestrians an hour if the users are 15 years old or younger or older than 65,” Hannon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.