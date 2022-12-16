heathsville

Photo: Ken Lund

With two vehicles having crashed into Ye Old Book Shoppe within 9 months, Northumberland Public Library Director Jane Blue went to the board of supervisors in October calling for something to be done in the heart of Heathsville.

She suggested a traffic study needed to be done with the goal of getting rumble strips, a three-way stop, or a traffic light at the intersection near the book store to address speeding traffic. She also asked for a crosswalk by the library.