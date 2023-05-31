Kids with fall candy

The Montross Fall Festival is one of those milestones in the year for people on the Northern Neck. Marking what is pretty much the final sendoff for summer, it is a celebration of small-town Americana, and has been running yearly for quite some time. It wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but when it came back for 2021, it came back in a big way. Unfortunately, the situation for this year is looking a touch murkier.

At last week’s meeting of the Montross Town Council, Mayor Terry Cosgrove explained what had happened to warrant this peck of trouble. According to the Mayor, the town had “inherited” the Fall Festival several years ago and had been grinding it out with the use of the town manager.