On December 16, Westmoreland depututies Devon L.Cooper and Deputy Rhiannon Mulvena graduated from the Rapphannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy 157th Law Enforcement Basic among a class of 26 representing 13 law enforcement agencies.
“I’m excited and extremely proud to have deputy Cooper and deputy Mulvena join our team at the sheriff’s office. Both will be tremendous assets to our community,” said Westmoreland Sheriff C.O. Balderson.
