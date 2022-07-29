Food Lion is celebrating nearly 300 associates who will mark over 30 years of service this year. Among them are two associates from the Warsaw, Virginia store who have 35 years of service: Barbara Dunaway, pricing coordinator and Christina Davis, receiver.
“Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”
