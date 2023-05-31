Rescued dogs

Two dogs that belonged to the owner of a now shut-down animal boarding business called Passion for Pets have died from canine parvovirus.

Heathsville resident Phyllis Swift, who ran the business, faces 58 class 1 misdemeanor charges for animal cruelty and one class 3 misdemeanor charge for failing as a dealer/pet shop owner to provide adequate care. The charges are all connected to Swift’s alleged neglect of 58 dogs that were in her custody until March of this year.