One of the proposed plans for Eleanor Park bears notes and stickers placed by residents.         

 Photo: Richard Burrell

The town of Montross has been going out of its way of late to boast a host of new improvements. From the new parking lot to the creation of the park near the library, the folks living around Town are experiencing a sort of Christmas in spring as these little improvements all add up into a pretty big picture.

The Montross Town Council’s monthly meeting gave some insight into where this panoply of projects was positioned, courtesy of Mayor Terry Cosgrove.